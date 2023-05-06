"I embarked on my journey to become an LPN straight out of high school. It has been my pleasure to meet some of the most basic needs of people while in their most vulnerable state. In my career, I have worked as a charge nurse, a wound care and treatment nurse, a clinical nurse and now as a quality regulatory compliance coordinator for over 35 clinics. I have been blessed to work with high caliber professionals along the way that gifted to me their knowledge and showed me by example how to be better and do better. For that I am forever grateful. It has been my honor."