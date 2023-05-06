Job Title: Associate Professor

Organization: The University of Arizona College of Nursing

Education: Ph.D., Ms., RN, ACNP-BC, FAAN

Professional Affiliations: American Academy of Nursing, American Nurses Association, Director of Translational Health Sciences, Center to Stream Health in Place (C2SHIP), Sarver Heart Center, BIO5 Institute

"I am a nurse scientist with extensive experience in physiologic monitoring and my program of research is focused on the timely detection of health changes using technology to support “precision health monitoring” to achieve quality and safety of care.

The context of my program of research is health technology across care settings and the subject is older adults with complex and acute care needs. My research was the first to report that the posterior electrocardiographic leads contributed significant additional diagnostic value above and beyond the standard 12-lead ECG only when a new ischemic criterion was applied to posterior leads. I subsequently led an interdisciplinary team to conduct the first clinical research to validate the use of extra posterior leads with the new ischemic criterion for the identification of acute posterior wall myocardial infarction in > 1,000 patients who presented to emergency departments with suspected acute myocardial infarction. My research is not limited to advanced patient monitoring technology and its analysis, I am also investigating human factors to develop user-centered clinical applications. The nursing research I led has been recognized nationally and internationally. I have published over 50 peer-reviewed manuscripts in top-tiered nursing and interprofessional journals, and 4 book chapters, and delivered over 160 presentations to regional, national, and international audiences. My research findings have been extensively cited by international cardiology and emergency medicine journals as well as several medical textbooks, including ECG in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care, Chou’s Electrocardiography in Clinical Practice, and Critical Decisions in Emergency and Acute Care Electrocardiography. My work has been featured by the American Heart Association (AHA). I was selected as a fellow of the internationally recognized American Academy of Nursing for my contributions to nursing research.

Mentoring students and junior faculty in their research and clinical practice for the past 20 years has kept me in the academic setting. I am passionate about teaching the next generation of nurse scientists and advanced practice nurses so they can change the world of health care. I am a board-certified acute care nurse practitioner and was instrumental in the development and launching of the first acute care nurse practitioner program in the State of Arizona in 2005. This program has trained significant numbers of acute care nurse practitioners to serve the Tucson community, the state of Arizona, and nationally. I have mentored over 100 doctoral and master’s students. My teaching philosophy is to make learning an engaging experience for the students and to cultivate competent, curious, confident, and compassionate next generation of scientists and clinicians. In the last 19 years, I have practiced in the community providing compassionate care to serve older adults with multiple chronic conditions and/or acute health issues.

In my 35-year nursing career, I am grateful to spend 22 years serving the Tucson community in my role as an educator to train advanced practice nurses and researchers, lead interdisciplinary research to advance science in personalized health monitoring across different care settings and provide care to older adults with acute and multiple chronic conditions. It is my honor and privilege along with my outstanding colleagues to be recognized for this award. I send my deepest appreciation to my mentors, mentees, colleagues, family, and friends who believe in me and support me so I can make meaningful contributions to this great community."