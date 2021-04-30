Simply the best: Nurses Week Awards in Tucson

The Tucson Nurses Week Foundation annually awards nurses for excellence in nursing, pediatric nursing and – the highest honor – the Most Inspirational Mentor of the Year. The nominations are open to any Southern Arizona nurse who exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding nurse in the profession. Nurses who go above and beyond, who make a difference for the community they serve and innovate in nursing practice.
During the annual Tucson Nurses Week events the Foundation recognizes, publicizes and supports the accomplishments, innovations and contributions of nurses to the health of our community by honoring 50 outstanding nurses, the Alex Stuetze Pediatric Nurse of the year and the Most Inspirational Mentor of the Year.