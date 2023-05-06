Job Title: Clinical Nurse Lead

Organization: Oro Valley Hospital

Education: BSN

Professional Affiliations: Arizona Nurses Association

"I am very fortunate to have been a nurse for over 25 years. My experiences include working on Med-Surg, Telemetry, and the step-down units in Philadelphia, California, Las Vegas, and Arizona. I have been at Oro Valley Hospital for over 17 years and I’m the Clinical Nurse Lead on the Telemetry unit. I really enjoy my work and hope to make a positive impact for my coworkers and our patients. I love to learn and face challenges together with the awesome team we have at Oro Valley.

I was very honored and humbled to have been chosen for the 2022 OVH Nursing Excellence Award. I would like to thank my family and the administration, management team, and my coworkers at Oro Valley Hospital for the support I receive daily. I grew up helping my parents take care of my grandmother and sister who was disabled. The experience has taught me a lot about compassion and empathy towards others. Nursing has been very rewarding for me, I enjoy helping other people and making them happy.

It has been a privilege to be part of this wonderful profession and being able to serve and give back to our community.

Thank you, Tucson Nurses Foundation, for selecting me to be a part of this year’s Tucson Fab 50."