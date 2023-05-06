"I started my nursing career at Banner University Medical Center in 2010 as a new graduate on a surgical specialties intermediate/progressive care unit. I have also worked on the same unit as a charge nurse, a preceptor for nursing students and a preceptor for new graduate nurses for many years and I have recently moved into a new position at Banner where I feel I have grown immensely in a professional way. I have always loved being a nurse from day one because I feel I constantly try to make a difference in my patient’s and their family’s life whether it be just for that day I have them, that week or maybe I can make a difference in their life moving forward.