"I started my career as an LPN at a Nursing home while I completed my Associate Degree RN at Cochise College in Sierra Vista, AZ. From there, I moved to Flagstaff and attended Northern Arizona University RN-BSN program. I worked nights on the Rehab unit at Flagstaff Medical Center so I could attend school full time and pay my way. I had hoped to become an ER nurse or possibly a flight nurse, but that dream never came to fruition. After completion of my BSN, I transitioned over to med/surg oncology by default. I enjoyed the complexity of the science behind the chemotherapy. I enjoyed learning medicine and acute nursing assessment skills with medical surgical/oncology patients. The healing, and relationships with patients that came from cancer treatment was fulfilling. Cancer care became my niche. I came to Tucson as a traveling nurse at UMC on the Bone Marrow Transplant/oncology unit. A truly miraculous revelation with cancer cures. I learned how hard people fight. I learned how a positive outlook and well being can make or break outcomes of cancer treatments. I learned how to care for the dying and their families and how much peace it gave me to be able to comfort them. I spent 5 years in total on the BMT unit.