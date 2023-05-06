Job Title: Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

Organization: Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona / University of Arizona, College of Nursing

Education: Doctor of Nursing Practice, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner-Pediatrics

Professional Affiliations: American Academy of Pediatrics, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, International Association of Forensic Nurses, and the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners

"My nursing journey began as a new grad in the Emergency Department. There, I first became aware of forensic nursing and I discovered that patient outcomes were improved by educating colleagues and staff on the basic principles of forensic evidence collection. I also realized that providing resources and teaching helped others feel more confident when caring for patients experiencing interpersonal violence. Because of my passion for quality healthcare and precision, I became a forensic nurse caring for adults and pediatric patient populations.

Fifteen years ago, I took a giant leap in my nursing career to provide healthcare to children affected by abuse and neglect. I was unprepared for the profound impact this decision would have on my life as a nurse, a mother, and a colleague. I have learned that I cannot take away the adversity and challenges many of my patients face; therefore, every day, I strive to make a small meaningful difference that will hopefully affect the trajectory of their lives. I see my job in pediatric nursing as an honor and privilege and a responsibility that I take very seriously.

Pediatric nursing is truly a calling for me. I specialize in child abuse pediatrics as a pediatric nurse practitioner at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona. In addition to healthcare, I mentor and provide child abuse education to residents, nursing and medical students, multidisciplinary child abuse investigators, and healthcare professionals around the community.

I feel honored and privileged to receive this year’s distinguished Alex’s Angel Award (Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award). I want to thank Alex’s parents and family for honoring their daughter’s memory in such a beautiful and special way. Congratulations to all of the Fabulous nurses celebrated this year. Thank you for serving our community."