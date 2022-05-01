 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Susan Castillo

  • Updated

Name: Susan Souders Castillo

Job Title/Organization: RN Professional Development Specialist, Tucson Medical Center; Adjunct Faculty/Pima Community College,Division of Health Sciences

Education: Master of Science in Nursing, Clinical Systems Leadership, University of Arizona, 2019; Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Drexel University, 2017; Associate of Science in Nursing, Anne Arundel Community College, 1992

Professional Affiliations: American Nurses Association, Arizona Nurses Association, Association for Nursing Professional Development

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

My passion has always been teaching, whether it be patients or other nurses and nursing staff. I have worked in 10 different facilities in five states, including medical rehabilitation, trauma and trauma step-down, renal, orthopedics, psychiatric care, progressive care, intensive care and cardiac care, as well as long term acute care and skilled nursing. I have precepted countless new graduate nurses throughout my career.

People are also reading…

I am the clinical educator for the cardiac medical unit at Tucson Medical Center, where I help new graduate nurses, experienced nurses, patient care technicians and clerks grow in their knowledge and skills. I am also a clinical instructor for Pima Community College, leading weekly clinical experiences for second semester nursing students. In addition, I am an instructor for TMC’s PCT program - where we show people with little to no medical experience how to care for patients in the hospital setting.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all my present and former coworkers, professors and preceptors, who helped me achieve this honor. I also want to thank my husband Zak, who is also a registered nurse, for encouraging and supporting me on this journey. In my experience, learning is a lifelong process. I am blessed to help others learn while learning something new every day!

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lauren A. Acosta

2022 Nurses Week Awards

These nurses have been named to the list of Fab 50 nurses unless otherwise noted. Other awards are noted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News