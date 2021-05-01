 Skip to main content
Susan Macdonald

Susan Macdonald

Nursing has been my calling since I was a little girl. I came to nursing later in life, but chipped away at my dream and became a role model to my children through the achievement of my goals. A diverse background and career have led to my latest role as Quality Management Coordinator and Co-Lead of the Heart Failure Readmission Workgroup. I have achieved my highest honor as an advocate for Veterans who served and protected our country.

