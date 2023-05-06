"I began working at SAVAHCS after completing my nursing degree in 2006. For the first seven years I worked on the Medical-Surgical unit taking care of our amazing Veterans. The knowledge I gained working those years on the floor, provided me with the necessary skills to succeed as a Primary Care Nurse in an outpatient setting. In Primary Care I am assigned to work with a special population of Veterans. Many of the Veterans I work with do not receive regular medical care, are transitioning their care to the Veterans Healthcare System or are wintering in Arizona. We all know them as “Snow Birds.” I work with an amazing team to help get these Veterans the care they need while they await a Provider or their return home. It is a pleasure to work with the many Veterans from all walks of life. Hearing the stories of their time in the service to help us, makes me proud that I am working to help them. I am honored to be working as an RN at SAVAHCS helping OUR VETERANS."