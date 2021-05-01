My nursing career began as a nurse tech and transporter at the VA hospital. As I grew my career, I learned to lead by example and care for patients with the utmost compassion. Nursing is the hardest thing I have ever done, yet I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.
Tammy Renae Rhein
