Tawni Espinosa

  Updated

Name: Tawni Espinosa

Job Title: RN PCU- V

Organization: Banner University Medical Center - Tucson

Education: BSN, RN

Professional Affiliations: ANA

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I graduated from Arizona State University and began my nursing career in 2009 on a cardiac telemetry unit. Since that time, I have worked in various areas at both the bedside and as an RN Manager including intensive care, intermediate care, progressive care and medical/surgical. I have also cross-trained and assisted in multiple areas including the OB/Gyn clinic and regulatory compliance among others. I am currently a charge nurse on a surgical specialties intermediate care/progressive care unit.

While I have enjoyed aspects of all these diverse experiences throughout my career, I am most drawn to bedside leadership positions that afford me the opportunity to provide direct patient care, utilize critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and serve as a mentor and educator for fellow nurses.

We often think about the art of nursing – combining our clinical knowledge and skills with the art of providing compassionate, holistic care for others – as it pertains to patients, but I find that translating that same art to helping other nurses grow through teaching them clinical skills while also supporting their emotional and professional needs is where I find the most fulfillment. I hope that my impact in nursing will extend to future generations as those I have imparted knowledge to and helped foster confidence in continue to do the same for others.

