 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tera Schuetta

Tera Schuetta

  • Updated

Tera Schuetta

 ERIC SUHM

I am the ECMO/ MOBI RN Coordinator and a staff RN in CVICU. I enjoy taking complex patients and studying the effects of how different treatment modalities effect the pathophysiology of the patient. This role has lighted up a new world of scientific inquiry for me that is fascinating, but I will never forget to honor the roots of my role as an RN. I am passionate about the caring arts as well. To connect with and provide reassurance to a worried family member/ patient is critical to our practice.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News