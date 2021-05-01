I am the ECMO/ MOBI RN Coordinator and a staff RN in CVICU. I enjoy taking complex patients and studying the effects of how different treatment modalities effect the pathophysiology of the patient. This role has lighted up a new world of scientific inquiry for me that is fascinating, but I will never forget to honor the roots of my role as an RN. I am passionate about the caring arts as well. To connect with and provide reassurance to a worried family member/ patient is critical to our practice.
Tera Schuetta
