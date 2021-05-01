 Skip to main content
Teresa Dennis

Teresa Dennis

Over the course of my 36 years as a nurse, I have seen great changes as I have progressed from being a new nurse with no practical experience to being a Charge Nurse and Clinical Nurse III. I have seen my career develop in three areas that have been important in my professional career: 1) the actual medical practice of a nurse, 2) the administrative responsibilities of a nurse that come with time and 3) the imparting of knowledge and understanding to new members of our profession, to patients and patient’s families. In this profession you never stop learning the science of nursing, or the understanding of the human spirit.

