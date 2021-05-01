Over the course of my 36 years as a nurse, I have seen great changes as I have progressed from being a new nurse with no practical experience to being a Charge Nurse and Clinical Nurse III. I have seen my career develop in three areas that have been important in my professional career: 1) the actual medical practice of a nurse, 2) the administrative responsibilities of a nurse that come with time and 3) the imparting of knowledge and understanding to new members of our profession, to patients and patient’s families. In this profession you never stop learning the science of nursing, or the understanding of the human spirit.
Teresa Dennis
The Tucson Nurses Week Foundation annually awards nurses for excellence in nursing, pediatric nursing and – the highest honor – the Most Inspi…
The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.