Terese Donelson

Name: Terese (Hartung) Donelson

Job Title: Assistant Nurse Manager/ RN Case Manager

Organization: Southern Arizona VA Medical Center

Education: University of Arizona, BS Speech and Hearing Sciences 12/1989, BS Nursing 12/2002

Professional Affiliations: Arizona Geriatric Society Board Member

Special Nursing Interests/Comments: Geriatrics, home care, case management

My career in health care actually began when I was 16 working in a nursing home here in Tucson in the kitchen. Oh how I loved to talk to those patients even as a teenager, but it took another 20 years of adventure for me finally graduate with my "second career" BSN degree from the University of Arizona in 2002. This was a little challenging as I was raising boys and working but I wouldn't change a thing as this pathway made me who I am today. I am thankful to the army of family and friends that got me through it all.

As soon as I graduated, I took my transcripts to the Southern Arizona VA Hospital HR office. I left some amazing mentors and friends in Labor and Delivery at St. Joseph's where I worked as a PCT and a surgical scrub tech for seven years but I truly I felt drawn to the unique Veteran population. In my almost 19 years, I have worked in many settings, from starting as a new grad on med-surg to telemetry, ICU, ED, outpatient clinics and floated to just about everywhere.

Over time I realized that my true passion lies in geriatric nursing. I feel so fortunate to have found what I feel is the most personally fulfilling position for me; working as a case manager in the VA Home Based Primary Care Department providing care in Veteran's homes since 2017. While I work mostly in a supervisory role now, I continue to participate in direct, hands-on care as I never want to completely step away from the "bedside". I cannot describe the satisfaction of being able to serve this population and provide quality, compassionate nursing at this level. It is truly what matters most to me as a nurse. I currently serve on the board of the Arizona Geriatric Society (on the membership committee … hint) as well as working toward certification in Gerontological Nursing. I was raised by civic-minded parents and try diligently to help others when I am able. My profession choice in nursing is an extension of that mindset. Nurses are integral from bedside care to educators and policy makers. We are dedicated to changing lives and I am proud to be a nurse

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

