Top 5 LPN: La Boyer

  • Updated

La Boyer

 ERIC SUHM

Since 1995, I've worked as an LPN in a variety of settings including medical-surgery, long term care, rehabilitation, family practice, internal medicine and primary care, women's health, wound care, immunizations and pediatrics. Caring for children from infancy through high school was my favorite role. Even today I get recognized as the "shot lady." Currently, I strive to give the best care to America's Veterans.

