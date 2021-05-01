Since 1995, I've worked as an LPN in a variety of settings including medical-surgery, long term care, rehabilitation, family practice, internal medicine and primary care, women's health, wound care, immunizations and pediatrics. Caring for children from infancy through high school was my favorite role. Even today I get recognized as the "shot lady." Currently, I strive to give the best care to America's Veterans.
Top 5 LPN: La Boyer
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Tucson Nurses Week Foundation annually awards nurses for excellence in nursing, pediatric nursing and – the highest honor – the Most Inspi…
- Updated
The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.