I began my career as a pediatric LPN, and then made the move into the VA Healthcare System, where I have appreciated giving back to our veterans. Being a vet myself I appreciate all the fulfilling aspects this job brings. Being part of the medical field and providing care for our vets has been an exciting experience for me. I am thankful for the opportunities I continue to receive and providing the best care possible to our veterans.
Top 5 LPN: Michele Serrano
