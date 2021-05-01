 Skip to main content
Top 5 LPN: Michele Serrano

Michele Serrano

 ERIC SUHM

I began my career as a pediatric LPN, and then made the move into the VA Healthcare System, where I have appreciated giving back to our veterans. Being a vet myself I appreciate all the fulfilling aspects this job brings. Being part of the medical field and providing care for our vets has been an exciting experience for me. I am thankful for the opportunities I continue to receive and providing the best care possible to our veterans.

