 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 5 LPN: Sharri DeLong

Top 5 LPN: Sharri DeLong

  • Updated

Sharri DeLong

 ERIC SUHM

Over the course of my 27-year nursing career as an LPN, I have been privileged to have a diverse background including Urgent Care/Emergency Departments, Juvenile/Adult Corrections, Substance Abuse, Family Medicine, School Nurse and Healthcare for the Homeless. All of my experiences have helped equip me for my current role as an Associate Health Center Manager of a non-profit community health center in Tucson.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News