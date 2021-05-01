Over the course of my 27-year nursing career as an LPN, I have been privileged to have a diverse background including Urgent Care/Emergency Departments, Juvenile/Adult Corrections, Substance Abuse, Family Medicine, School Nurse and Healthcare for the Homeless. All of my experiences have helped equip me for my current role as an Associate Health Center Manager of a non-profit community health center in Tucson.
Top 5 LPN: Sharri DeLong
