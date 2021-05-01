Hospice is my passion. When people ask me, “Why did you choose hospice?” My answer will always be, “I didn’t choose hospice. Hospice chose me.” My next endeavor is to obtain my certification as a hospice and palliative nurse, or CHPN. I look forward to everything that the future holds in the world of hospice and look forward to every patient I have the opportunity to meet, whose lives and families are touched by the beauty of hospice.
Trudy Morrison
-
Updated
Updated
Updated
