"I became a CNA in my junior year of high school. I worked in rehab, geriatric psych, long term care, inpatient psych, medical-surgical, and critical care areas. I worked as a CNA for 12 years. Then graduated with my BSN and worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs as a medical-surgical nurse, critical care step-down, and assistant nurse manager of a medical-surgical unit. I graduated again with my Masters in the Science of Nursing: Healthcare Systems Leadership. I am currently the nurse manager of that unit and working on my Doctor of Nursing Practice with an emphasis on healthcare systems leadership. I have been with the VA for 11 years and love serving the Veteran population."