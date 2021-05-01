 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wendy Meade

Wendy Meade

  • Updated

Wendy Meade

 ERIC SUHM

Over the course of my 14-year career in nursing, I have grown into leadership capacities in the Bariatric and Robotics surgical areas and have participated in attaining Center of Excellence status for the hospital. My commitment to lifelong learning and professional development are supported with participation in the Clinical Advancement Program.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News