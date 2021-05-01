Over the course of my 14-year career in nursing, I have grown into leadership capacities in the Bariatric and Robotics surgical areas and have participated in attaining Center of Excellence status for the hospital. My commitment to lifelong learning and professional development are supported with participation in the Clinical Advancement Program.
Wendy Meade
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Tucson Nurses Week Foundation annually awards nurses for excellence in nursing, pediatric nursing and – the highest honor – the Most Inspi…
- Updated
The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.