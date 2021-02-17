 Skip to main content
Exhibitors

Exhibitors

#This Is Tucson this-is-tucson.square.site Helping you discover what to love about Tucson! Download the app or visit us online. A. L. Wright - Author noblebloodbooks.net Self-published romance author and cover designer. Alliance Française of Tucson www.aftucson.com Bringing the French language and culture to the Tucson community Amigos and Ladies of the West www.doughocking.com Amigos and Ladies of the West is an association of eight award-winning authors. Arizona Daily Star store.tucson.com Buy your favorite festival merchandise and books by Arizona Daily Star Tent authors. Arizona Poetry Society azpoetry.webs.com A community organization supporting the writing and appreciation of all poetry types. Arizona Public Media www.azpm.org PBS and NPR stations that inform, inspire and connect our community, bringing people and ideas together. Arizona Theatre Company arizonatheatre.org Inspiring Arizonans with the power of live theatre. Authors Marketing Guild, LLC DEARIndie.org Drop everything and read indie! Author Solutions www.authorsolutions.com The world leader in supported self-publishing, we have helped 225,000+ authors. Authors Press www.authorspress.com Online self-publishing company and book reseller featuring author readings. Autism Society of Southern Arizona www.as-az.org Autism Society of Southern Arizona provides education about the signs of autism. BeachFleischman beachfleischman.com The largest locally-owned public accounting and consulting firm in Southern Arizona. Ben’s Bells Project bensbells.org Teach the positive impacts of kindness and inspire kindness as a way of life. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona www.azblue.com Making health insurance easier to understand so Arizonans get informed, involved and insured. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange www.bookmans.com Locally owned used bookstore serving Tucson. Brooks Goldmann Publishing LLC www.brooksgoldmannpublishing.com We write and consult and manage a writers group and help others to succeed C-SPAN www.booktv.org Citi www.citigroup.com/citi Specializing in helping customers reach their financial goals. Clear View Business Solutions www.clrvw.com Offering CPA, Quickbooks services, bookkeeping and other financial consulting work. Cosworth Publishing www.cosworthpublishing.com Cosworth Publishing is a tiny and odd little bookery devoted to interesting books. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Commercial Real Estate Services www.picor.com Tucson’s leading independently owned full service commercial real estate company. dangallardo.com dangallardo.com Upbeat, informative children’s author & lyricist. DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy www.deconcinimcdonald.com Providing quality representation to clients throughout the State of Arizona and beyond for over four decades. Desert Diamond Casinos ddcaz.com The place to feel lucky and get treated like everyone’s best friend the moment you walk through the door! Dow Jazz Films www.dowjazzfilms.com Independent movie production. Ebbys Book House LLC www.eboniepfields.com Where your creative writing spirit fly’s! Ellys-Daughtrey Books www.nancyblanton.com Author of award-winning historical fiction. Escalante Publishing, LLC www.JeffLarsonAuthor.com The Last Ten Degrees: Hard Science Fiction/Climate Fiction Novel set in 2036 Arizona First Things First www.firstthingsfirst.org All Arizona’s children are ready to succeed in school and in life. Fox Pointe Publishing, LLP www.foxpointepublishing.com We are a full-service hybrid publisher at 30-60 books per year. Fox Tucson Theatre foxtucson.com We are Tucson’s premier live performance venue! Fox Tucson Theatre Kids in the Theatre Program foxtucson.com/kit The Fox’s KIT Program provides a range of uplifting and enriching youth programming! Friends of the Festival Ensuring the future of the festival and critical literacy programs. Friends of the Pima County Public Library www.pimafriends.com Public library funding for programs and services through the sale of used books. Friends of Western Art friendsofwesternart.org Supporting and promoting Western art in Tucson and Southern Arizona. Goodwill of Southern Arizona GoodwillSouthernAZ.org Goodwill’s sale of books and other items supports its mission in Southern Arizona. Grab an Adventure by the Tale at Lyric Power Publishing, LLC www.lyricpower.net Grab an Adventure by the Tale features science-based picture books. Green Pieces Cartoon Studio and Green Pieces Press www.greenpiecescartoons.com Award-winning Humor/Middle Reader/Travel. Who knew being green could be so hilarious? Half Price Books www.hpb.com We have 130 stores of new and used books, movies, music and more. Haymarket Books www.haymarketbooks.org We are a radical, independent publisher with a focus on social justice. Helios Education Foundation www.helios.org Creating opportunities for post-secondary education success through strategic initiatives in Arizona. Holualoa Companies holualoa.com Providing excellent return on investment through intensive asset management. HSL Properties hslproperties.com HSL Properties, locally owned and operated, providing the best in apartment living in Southern Arizona. Hughes Federal Credit Union* www.hughesfcu.org We are Tucson’s premier credit union. Humanities Seminars Program www.hsp.arizona.edu Humanities Seminars Program I Dig Books DBA Barefoot Books Tucson www.idigbooks.com I Dig Books (featuring Barefoot Books) Inkwell Books LLC inkwellbooksllc.com inkwellbooksllc.com Jerry and Lynn Greenberg Specializing in general urology and all urologic cancers, including prostate. Jessica Feinberg (Dragons & Other Rare Creatures) www.raredragons.shop Author and illustrator of fantastical field guides, coloring books and oracle decks! Jonathan and Roseann Hanson www.exploringoverland.com Jonathan and Roseann offer books on nature, outdoor adventure and Southwest fiction. Kazabo Publishing www.kazabo.com Every Book is a Best Seller . . Guaranteed! Visit us for free stuff and great deals. KGUN 9 www.kgun9.com Kimpress newstodiefor.com A retired newspaper publisher writes his first novel. Larsen Baker LLC larsenbaker.com A progressive commercial real estate developer and property manager in Southern Arizona. Lawley Publishing www.lawleypublishing.com We publish kids’ books with heart. Literacy Connects* literacyconnects.org/?fbclid=IwAR1iefDz4hV2cfEDID8yUuRcUSVcXB1m2iwS1FUconhwpIPG-kMfTMbRvMw We connect individuals and groups to work toward better literacy outcomes. Make Way for Books makewayforbooks.org We give all children the chance to read and succeed. Marshall Foundation www.marshallfoundation.com Enhancing the lives of area residents by supporting education, health and youth projects and services. Matthew Schwartz Book www.matthewschwartzbook.com A virtual discussion of current events! Melissa M. Vito HED consulting-- digital literacy, academic innovation & online Mesch, Clark & Rothschild www.mcrazlaw.com Attorneys serving our clients and the community. Mostly Books mostlybooksaz.com Independent bookstore in Tucson Mountain Vista Unitarian Universalist Congregation mvuu.org Unitarian-Universalist congregations search for truth and meaning New Mexico Book Association www.nmbookassociation.org We are enthusiastic and dedicated people whose livelihoods involve producing books. Other Worlds Ink www.jscottcoatsworth.com Old Pueblo Writers supports authors and writers with ties to Tucson and Arizona. P-38 Odyssey p-38odyssey.com See excerpts from “P-38 Odyssey” at p-38odyssey.com Path to Happiness www.pathtohappiness.com Helping YOU choose a happier, more fulfilling life Pepper Viner Homes www.pepperviner.com More choice. More quality. More home. Six-time Home Builder of the Year. Pi Beta Phi Fraternity - Arizona Alpha Chapter Developing women of intellect and integrity, cultivating leaders and enriching lives through literacy. Pima Community College www.pima.edu Live chat and discussions with our College community. Pima County Public Library* www.library.pima.gov We provide free services that make learning fun while transcending barriers and improving lives. PM Press www.pmpress.org Nonfiction and fiction books and media to educate, entertain and inspire. Radiology Ltd www.RadLtd.com We take care of those closest to you. ReadersMagnet www.readersmagnet.com We help you share your stories with the world. Renner Writes www.RennerWrites.com We publish children’s books written by award-winning authors and host author signings. Research Corporation for Science Advancement www.rescorp.org Advancing early stage, high-potential, basic science research. Richard Curtner Art www.CurtnerArt.com Curtner Art is literary based artwork and prints. Rincon Research Corporation www.rincon.com Developing digital signal processing products and services for national defense. Rusing Lopez & Lizardi rllaz.com Trusted and experienced counsel when it’s needed most. Sal Risinger, MSW, Author www.believe-spiritwalker.com “New Awareness From Seth and Others,” a channeled book. We strive for a kind world. Self publishing stevendelgado.com Adventures on the ocean SnowStorm Publications www.mountainmagazine.com Documenting the lives of those working in the high Rockies for 50 years. Southern Arizona Senior Pride www.soazseniorpride.org Services and programs for LGBTQI+ older adults 55+. Pride is ageless. Celebrate you! State of Arizona Research Library azlibrary.gov/starl/tfob Collects, preserves, and provides access to information to Arizonans and the world. Steve Alley www.eac-associates.com In memory of Reene Alley. Stocker Foundation stockerfoundation.org Focused on lessening the reading achievement gap for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Storybook Genius Publishing sbgpublishing.com Illustrated children’s books that expand minds, open hearts and ignite curiosity. Sunbright Solar sunbrightsolaraz.com A locally-owned and operated solar installation company. Synesthesia Books AndersonAtlas.com We publish YA and Children’s books written and illustrated by the Tucson local. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. tciwealth.com Independent fee-only wealth advisory firm helping clients achieve financial clarity, prosperity and overall well-being. Terramar Properties Inc. www.terramarproperties.com A Tucson real estate brokerage, development and investment company. The New Press thenewpress.com A non-profit publisher amplifying progressive voices for a more equitable world. The Night Before My Birthday Book www.nightbeforemybirthday.com It’s a Family book, a tradition, and a keepsake. The Rogue Theatre www.theroguetheatre.org We are an intimate professional theatre in the heart of Tucson. The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre scoundrelandscamp.org The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre is a local theater located in downtown Tucson. The Small Tooth Dog Publishing Group* smalltoothdog.com Niche publisher for creativity and the arts with titles for adults and kids. The University of Arizona Press uapress.arizona.edu Premier publisher of academic, regional and literary works in Arizona since 1959. True Concord Voices & Orchestra www.trueconcord.org True Concord is Tucson’s Grammy-nominated professional chamber choir and orchestra. Tucson Corral of the Westerners tucsoncorralwesterners.com Western History Tucson Great Decisions Association www.tgda.org This is a national program of readings and discussion about international affairs. Tucson Medical Center* www.tmcaz.com Community hospital improving the health and wellness of the communities we serve. Tucson Sisters in Crime www.tucsonsistersincrime.org An international organization supporting women (and men) mystery writers. Tucson Values Teachers www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org A business and education partnership supporting K-12 teachers in Southern Arizona. UA Bookstores shop.arizona.edu/tfob Shop UA Bookstores, the official bookseller of the Tucson Festival of Books. UA Bookstores Bargain Books shop.uabookstore.arizona.edu/main/wildcats/Books/Mystery-bag Find bargains from the UA BookStores here! United Nations Association of Southern Arizona www.unasatucson.org Our non-profit retail promotes understanding among cultures and supports UNICEF. University of Arizona www.arizona.edu Building a better Arizona through access, quality and discovery since 1885. University of Arizona - Facilities Management www.fm.arizona.edu/# Providing maintenance, operational and utilities services that support the campus community. University of Arizona Child Development Labs www.childcognitionlab.arizona.edu We study language, memory and learning in infants, toddlers and children. University of Arizona Libraries* www.library.arizona.edu An environment that promotes scholarly communication and lifelong learning. University of Arizona Press www.uapress.arizona.edu The premier publisher of academic, regional, and literary works in the state of Arizona. University of New Mexico Press unmpress.com We are New Mexico’s largest trade and scholarly publisher for over 90 years. Vishnu Temple Press www.vishnutemplepress.com Publishers of nonfiction about the Grand Canyon and the Colorado Plateau. Western National Parks Association* www.wnpa.org/tucson-festival-of-books Partner of the National Park Service, WNPA supports 71 parks across the west. Whimsical World www.whimsicalworldbooks.com Magical and inspiring children’s books for all ages. White Bear Hopi Art WhiteBearHopiArt.com Handcrafted arts from Hopi artisans, introductions to artists, tours on Hopi land. William & Mary Ross Foundation Local foundation supporting the Festival. Worlds of Words wowlit.org Worlds of Words builds bridges across global cultures through children’s and adolescent literature. Worlds of Words/UArizona College of Education wowlit.org U of A COE and WOW invite you to open a book, open a mind change the world.

