No one on Arizona's offense outside of Layth Friekh has more experience in Arizona's offense than wide receiver Shun Brown. Not even Heisman hopeful Khalil Tate.
The 5-foot-10, 188-pound slot receiver is now entering his last season at Arizona, and his third year as a starter. In 2017, Brown was Arizona's leading receiver with a career-high 573 yards and six touchdowns, but the passing element to Arizona's offense was murky despite Tate making a splash.
Last season the Wildcats were ranked No. 12 in total offense in FBS, but were ranked No. 100 in passing offense. This season, Brown and Tate look to change that and inject more passing into the offense.
Brown spoke to the media after Saturday's practice, here's what he had to say: