Expedia recognized Tucson as one of the 14 most fun cities in the nation. Actually, the travel company said Tucson is one of 14 cities that "give you the worst case of FOMO," aka fear of missing out.
"When it comes to traveling, we found that there are entire cities out there that will give you a case of FOMO," the list reads. "Don’t let that scare you away though; a good FOMO flare up simply means there are so many things to do and places to see, that you’ll have a hard time choosing between all the epic events and attractions."
Among the cities, the list features Boston, New Orleans, Austin, and none other than the Old Pueblo.
