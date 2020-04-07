Exploration along Pantano Wash leads to history lesson, chickens

Hiking north along the Pantano Wash one beautiful day, I stopped to walk a mini labyrinth that borders The Loop near Fort Lowell Park. Then as the path turned north, I was surprised to find myself at the Narrows — the intersection of the Rillito River and the Pantano and Tanque Verde washes.
A well-placed informational sign titled “Canals and Conflict” lays out the history and geography of this area and includes a detailed map. It also clearly describes times of significant conflict over the allocation of ground and surface water. The convergence of washes and the river takes place at what is now North Craycroft Road.
I continued westward beyond Craycroft on the south bank of The Loop and soon came to the place where the Arroyo del Fuerte connects with the Rillito. Veering off the loop onto the clear path of the arroyo just west of The Gregory School campus led me through the lush vegetation toward a community garden.
There a gracious couple showed me their plot of land. The $18 monthly fee covers the irrigation system, all water costs and access to tools. This couple also enjoys the opportunity to attend meetings with other growers to discuss topics such as planting schedules and other logistical matters. They spend part of most days farming on the premises and said they enjoy feeling closer to the earth.
They even introduced me to their beautiful and hardly frightening scarecrow appropriately named Bella Donna. I’m not certain the scarecrow succeeds in shooing away unwanted pests, but she somehow seems to embody the essence of this garden.
Before I departed, my new friends pointed me in the direction of an affiliated chicken coop nearby and provided some of their just-grown greens to feed the chickens — and goats that share the space.
The chickens appeared quite delighted with the healthy offerings but the goats snootily ignored my presence. Despite the goats’ rebuff, another couple hours exploring The Loop offered plenty of connections and a few surprises.
