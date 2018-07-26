- Sumlin said he and his staff considered holding part of training camp at an off-campus location but couldn’t find the right fit. It’s something they will look into in the future. The Wildcats have two 70-yard grass fields available, plus Arizona Stadium and Bear Down Field. Starting next year, they also will have use of the new indoor sports center. This year’s camp begins next Friday.
- Former Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin is serving as a staff analyst for Sumlin. Goodwin has been linked to the offensive line job with the Minnesota Vikings, a position that came open after the recent death of Tony Sparano.