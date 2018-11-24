• Shawn Poindexter’s first-quarter touchdown gave him 11 for the season, tying the UA record.
• J.J. Taylor rushed for 144 yards, giving him 1,434 for the season — the fourth most in Arizona history.
• Junior safety Chacho Ulloa made his first career start in place of Scottie Young Jr., who had to sit out the first half because of a targeting foul incurred in the fourth quarter at WSU. Ulloa forced Eno Benjamin to fumble in the first half, ending a ball-security streak by ASU running backs dating to 2016.
• UA defensive end Justin Belknap dressed for the first time since he broke his foot Sept. 13. The redshirt junior did not play.