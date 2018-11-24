Arizona receiver Shawn Poindexter gets pushed out of bounds after a long catch ahead of Sun Devils defensive back Demonte King (28) during the first quarter of the Territorial Cup, Nov. 24, 2018.

Shawn Poindexter’s first-quarter touchdown gave him 11 for the season, tying the UA record.

J.J. Taylor rushed for 144 yards, giving him 1,434 for the season — the fourth most in Arizona history.

• Junior safety Chacho Ulloa made his first career start in place of Scottie Young Jr., who had to sit out the first half because of a targeting foul incurred in the fourth quarter at WSU. Ulloa forced Eno Benjamin to fumble in the first half, ending a ball-security streak by ASU running backs dating to 2016.

• UA defensive end Justin Belknap dressed for the first time since he broke his foot Sept. 13. The redshirt junior did not play.