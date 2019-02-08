History: Good and excellent ratings until late 2016. Since then, four out of seven inspections had negative findings including a Dec. 28 needs improvement rating and a failed follow-up inspection Jan. 8.
What the inspector saw: Milk, burritos and sausage breakfast sandwiches stored at unsafe temperatures; no hand-washing sink in food handling area; equipment in contact with food was not properly sanitized; dust and dirt buildup on floors.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection Jan. 18.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.