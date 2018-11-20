Duke has easily led the country in hype so far this season, and the Blue Devils are now 17-0 in Maui Invitational bracketed games.
But after Auburn made the Blue Devils work for their 78-72 win in Tuesday’s other semifinal, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reminded everyone that there’s a bigger picture to watch out for.
“I’ll do everything I can not to let them think that everything is won in November or December,” Krzyzewski said. “What we need to do is just use the season to get better. No one gives a trophy for who is No. 1 in November, December, January or February, even March. And don’t play for things that the outside wants you to play for. Play for what you want to play for and that’s fun, getting better.”