Although the departure of Akot trimmed down UA’s expected 2019-20 roster to the maximum of 13 players, Miller said Tuesday that he would keep pursuing “quality players and people” in event more openings arise in the spring.
Sure enough, a day later, 247’s Evan Daniels tweeted that UA is one of 19 schools that has contacted Santa Clara grad transfer KJ Feagin.
A 6-foot-1 guard, Feagin had six points and four rebounds while Santa Clara took UA to overtime before Arizona won 75-73 during a neutral-site game in the 2015-16 season, while averaging 14.2 points over his 83-game career with the Broncos. He broke his thumb after playing two games this season and will be eligible to spend next season elsewhere as a grad transfer.