Fake electors NC working

Two Arizonans who signed a document falsely declaring they were empowered to cast the state’s electoral votes for former President Donald Trump were subpoenaed Friday by a Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump lost the 2020 election in Arizona. Yet, 11 Republicans met at the Arizona Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed a document that said they were “duly elected and qualified” electors for Arizona.
In total, seven states sent slates of alternate electors to the U.S. Senate.
The Select Committee of Congress subpoenaed on Friday the chairperson and secretary from each of those seven states who signed the certificates making the false claim.
In Arizona, the chairperson was Nancy Cottle; the secretary was Loraine Pellegrino.
Neither could immediately be reached for comment.
In a previous January interview, Pellegrino told The Republic that she didn’t like being called an alternate elector. She said she was simply an elector for Trump and cast a vote on Dec. 14, just as she would had Trump carried Arizona.
“We were electors for Trump and we were hoping things would change,” said Pellegrino, who has been an Arizona delegate at the past three national Republican conventions. “Just in case, we signed our paperwork to be ready in the event that something was overturned.”
The subpoenas sent to Cottle and Pellegrino said that the Select Committee wished to inquire “about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021.”
The subpoenas ask for the women to turn over documents relevant to the inquiry by Feb. 11, and that the two sit for depositions on Feb. 16.
The panel is demanding information and testimony from 14 people who it says allegedly met and submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to a letter from Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman. President Joe Biden won all seven states.
Several of Trump's advisers used the false certificates to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.
The committee’s subpoena said the documents falsely listing alternate slates of electors were part of a plan to “delay or block” the certification of the Electoral College's votes for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 6, 2021.
A footnote references a memo written by an attorney for Trump that outlined a strategy that would have allowed Vice President Mike Pence, as overseer of the joint session, to not accept votes from states that had two slates of electors.
According to the memo, Pence would either declare a Trump victory based on him winning a majority of the counted electoral votes; or, a stalemate would have allowed state legislatures to vote to certify the alternate slates.
Thompson, the chairman of the Select Committee, said the committee believes “the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme.”
The document that the Arizona Republicans signed, falsely naming themselves the state’s electors, was sent to the U.S. Senate and the National Archives, as well as the federal court in Phoenix and the Secretary of State’s Office.
Among those who signed were Jim Lamon, currently a U.S. Senate candidate; Jake Hoffman, a state representative; Anthony Kern, a former state lawmaker running for a state Senate seat; and Kelli Ward, the state Republican Party chair.
In a video posted to the Arizona Republican Party’s YouTube page on Dec. 15, 2020, the day after the signing ceremony, Ward claimed the 11 represented the state’s “true electors.”
“We believe that we are the electors for the legally cast votes here in Arizona," she said.
Lies about election fraud from the former president and his allies fueled the deadly insurrection on the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, as a violent mob interrupted the certification of the Electoral College results.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a CNN interview this week that the Justice Department has received referrals from lawmakers regarding the fake certifications, and that prosecutors were now “looking at those."
An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six of the battleground states disputed by Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.
Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president. The disputed ballots represent just 0.15% of his victory margin in those states.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said this week that he first learned about the strategy to create an illegitimate slate of Trump-loyal electors for the state from public reports.
That Ducey, an establishment Republican, wasn't clued into such a radical effort to keep Trump in the White House isn't necessarily surprising given his relationship with the former president and his supporters quickly soured after the 2020 election.
But even 15 months after the election, Ducey wouldn't say whether those false electors should face consequences. "I'm going to leave that to the appropriate authorities," the governor said Monday.
When the fake electors met at Arizona Republican Party headquarters in mid-December 2020, Ducey had already certified that Biden won Arizona. He famously silenced a phone call from the president during the certification ceremony, solidifying his split from Republicans who control the state party and continue to further falsehoods that Trump won the election.
State prosecutors in New Mexico and Michigan have asked for federal investigations into fake slates of electors in their states.
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate who is investigating the 2020 election in Arizona after receiving the state Senate's ballot review, did not respond to questions Monday about the issue. The ballot review proved Biden won the state, and the focal point of Brnovich's probe is unclear.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Phoenix previously declined to say whether that office was investigating, too.
The fake electors are the latest subpoenaed in the large-scale investigation the congressional committee has been pursuing since it came together last summer. The probe has scrutinized Trump family members and allies, members of Congress and even social media groups accused of perpetuating election misinformation and allowing it to spread rampantly.
The committee plans to move into a more public-facing phase of its work in the next few months. Lawmakers will be holding hearings to document to the American public the most detailed and complete look into the individuals and events that led to the Capitol insurrection.