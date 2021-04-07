 Skip to main content
Fall 2019: Arizona in top 25 to begin 2019-20 season

  Updated

Guard Jemarl Baker Jr. , right, wasn’t cleared to play for UA this year until Thursday. Although he was a bit rusty in Friday’s exhibition, coach Sean Miller has big plans for him.

In the AP preseason poll, the Wildcats are ranked 21st in the country, marking the first time since 2018 that the team has been nationally ranked.

UA is also picked to finished fourth in the Pac-12 preseason poll.

A week before the season opener, Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker is granted immediate eligibility for the 2019-20 season, boosting UA's outlook for the season to go along with a top 10 recruiting class.

Baker, a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Southern California, initially was expected to sit out the season He decided to appeal based on injuries and other issues in Lexington. 

The addition of Baker helps Arizona fill in its depth issues after sophomore guard Brandon Williams was lost for the season due to a knee injury before the start of the year.

 

