When he served as Arizona’s athletic director between 2010-17, Greg Byrne started a weekly email to fans and boosters called “Wildcat Wednesday,” which served to recap team performances and inform fans directly of other news and promotions involving the athletic department.
At Alabama, Byrne managed to upgrade his newsletter with an upscale sponsor: The school’s athletic website now features the “Crimson Column Presented by Mercedes-Benz.”
In the Crimson Column’s latest version, Byrne congratulates Alabama’s football team for winning its 27th SEC title, while detailing holiday events and seeking scholarship donations.
And, instead of asking Arizona fans to “wear the colors” on Fridays, he now has #RollTideFriday, which prods Alabama fans to wear Tide gear at the end of the workweek. The latest newsletter features photos of one fan wearing an Alabama polo in Budapest and a decked-out family of Bama fans hanging out in Treasure Cay, Bahamas.