To qualify for the GI Bill, I served in the Army Air Corp, 1943-1945, as a pilot trainee in the Western Training Command. Had it not been for the atomic bomb, I probably wouldn’t be here. I'd be one of the million projected casualties in an invasion of Japan.
My family was burdened with medical bills so there was no money there. The “Bill” gave me exactly what I needed: College, earning a BS in business, a stipend and a mortgage in 1957. Payments were $105 a month, all included, for 29 years.
John H. Anderson