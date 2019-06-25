After serving 4 years in the Air Force at Davis-Monthan AFB, I started a Pest Control Company and began studies at the University of Arizona in September 1979. Because of the GI Bill, instead of paying for college, I was getting paid. I considered myself a "mercenary" student.
It was one of the best part-time jobs I have ever had. Back then tuition was only $300 a semester. I think I was getting about $400 per month, and that went up every time a new child came along. We had two at the time I started and were up to four by the time I graduated. I joined the Air National Guard about six months after being discharged from the Air Force. So with 3 part-time jobs we were able to make ends meet.
Eventually, I went back on active duty with the Army National Guard in 1986. I continued serving until November 2011, serving a total of over 35 years.
Another big benefit came along in the form of the Post 911 GI Bill. I know I had used up all my GI Bill benefits. But, before I retired, I applied for benefits under this new bill. To my surprise, I was able to pass these benefits along to my children, and one of my daughters graduated from U of A with the help of these GI Bill benefits. This new bill was better than the one I used. It paid for tuition and some books and also gave a generous monthly living allowance.
I am currently employed as an Agricultural Specialist with Customs and Boarder Protection. To be sure, the GI Bill had a big impact in my life. Having a college degree helped me with promotion points in the military and enabled me to qualify for the job I have now. The economic impact has been substantial. Our family is grateful to our country for all of this.
Daniel Powers