Family remembers recall 'vibrant' mom slain in Tucson shooting spree

Her big smile and outsized personality is what family remembered most Monday about Jennifer Fells.

Fells, a 36-year-old mother of three who was slain July 18 during a shooting spree on the city's south side.

Police have said she was shot before being found inside a burning house.

"As one of the families that was affected by the events that took place last week, we'd like by sharing our condolences with all of the victims and their families," Salyssa Alers, one of Fells' cousins, said in a news conference the family organized.

"Jennifer was a vibrant, loud, fun-loving mom, sister and daughter, and she was taken from her children too soon," Alers said.

Alers said she wanted the Tucson community to know that Fells' family appreciated their support, including people in the Western Hills neighborhood. She also said the family isin particular wanted to thank first responders who tried to help amidst the chaos.

"We would also like to express our gratitude to all neighbors and first responders who were hurt," she said. "We would particularly like to acknowledge and thank Cory Saunders, who lost his life trying to save Jennifer."