Family staying together with phone text thread

In early March I began a six-person group phone text thread to include my sister-in-law in Virginia, two nieces in Virginia, one daughter in Maine, one daughter in Oregon, and my son in Tucson. We are ages from 45 to 87. It began because I was so frustrated from having to tell everybody the same thing and was just plain exhausted.
My husband passed away in November and we were all going to take his ashes to Massachusetts to be buried in the family plot there. The "Thread", as we call it ,was perfect. It included my son, who lives here, because he was instrumental in all the planning and helping to keep me sane. We all became very close through all of the changes due to the virus. Finally, we had to cancel the June trip because Massachusetts was beginning to catch up with Arizona closures and transportation was difficult.
We moan about what's going on with our children and the closures, etc. Two of us have children who turned 18, had no birthday parties, no prom, and no graduation, but seemed to be just fine. Three of us work from home. We send pictures of our children, food, gardens, tell jokes, trade recipes, and, in general, use it as an outlet for worries and just plain relaxation. Each person feels confident in writing another one separately, if wanted. My son and his cousins (one he has never met) have become good friends and have learned each other's sense of humor and delight in it. My sister-in-law and I are the only ones who live alone. Sometimes when I feel sorry for myself I just go on the "thread" and say something like "is anybody out there?" or "what's up, has everybody gone to bed?" Then I usually start writing about something silly and very soon have several responses. Everybody loves it and and most check the phone every day. One niece says, "it makes my heart smile".
It certainly makes my heart smile and fills the long days with love and humor. It can't get any better than that.
