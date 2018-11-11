Family stories of loved ones' WWI service shared by Arizona Daily Star readers

If you go

A one-hour documentary film made in Arizona by Arizonans, "Arizona Heroes of World War I," commemorates both the 100th anniversary of the war and the 100th anniversary of the American Legion's founding.

The film, using 100-year-old historical footage from the National Archives, is sponsored by the American Legion's Department of Arizona and endorsed by the United States World War I Centennial Commission.

It will be screened on Monday, Nov. 12 at the Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. in Tucson, every hour on the hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viewing is free for anyone coming just to see the film; to see the museum as well there is an admission charge, but veterans always get in free.

"World War I was one of the deadliest conflicts in the history of the human race, with estimated civilian and military casualties of approximately 37 million people," the Arizona Historical Society said in a news release announcing the screening.

For more information about the documentary — including an alphabetized list of Arizona heroes of WWI — and to view a segment of the film, visit www.ArizonaHeroesofWW1.com

You can also see a clip of the film at tucson.com

Thomas Perry, the film's producer and director, and Will Williams, its editor and writer, have produced programs for the Discovery Channel, PBS and AMC, including "Frank Capra's The War Years" and "Hollywood Goes to War," they said in a news release. They produced nationally broadcast public service announcements commemorating the 50th anniversary of World War 2 for the Defense Department.