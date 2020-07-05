It’s Not What You Take. It’s What You Leave Behind
The order says “Ready, Set Go.’ It’s a 1,2,3 list to prepare for a fire or disaster evacuation that is passed through the internet, home-friendly emails, spam. When you look at the fire map and comprehend that the boundary now includes your home, the instructions take on a different message. Wily fire. It can jump the line and transform your home into your former home. It’s easy to be a spectator and feel for the plants and wildlife or think about how the distant forest fire boundary lines look just like scouts’ campfires with kids roasting s’mores around the dozens of speckled dots along the mountainside. The notice of “Set” and the funky wavy lines of a map of your neighborhood shocks you into absorbing instructions and realizing that it is possible to lose your dog or forget important things. Ready? Set? The instruction before Go? Absolutely not unless a moving van shows up.
There is a Five Point “P” list to remind you to take prescriptions, pets, personal stuff like credit cards and money, cell phones, chargers and papers. It makes sense. The list advises you what you should take – passport, wedding license (l left it behind -- its a recorded document at the courthouse), pet – I also put the pet pillow into the car. And then the list advises you to pack “priceless.” Take your irreplaceable mementos, photos and valuables. Yes. It’s all stuff, things, and just physical examples of ownership, but it’s your stuff and your mementos and the tangential memories of other people you love. I mentally sort while trying to keep 100% adrenaline down to a dull thud. What do I leave behind?
About 15 years ago, one of our tenants had a mental breakdown and set fire to our rental house. As the landowner, I was called by the fire department at midnight and asked if I wanted to walk through the property before it was condemned as unsafe. I did. I sloshed through the thick water in the pitch-black ruins of my former home and saw the melted refrigerator, collapsed stove, crumpled cabinets, the scorched bricks, charred timbers of former walls. I gaped at the open holes in the roof where the smoke still wafted. The cute-color accent walls were finger painted with hues of black, brown and grime and my clever coordinated window blinds were ladders of melted metal strings. The arsonist torched all of the household belongings so there were cracked watches, puddles of plastic knickknacks, blackened dishes, clothes on the hangers that were deadened of use. After I got back into my car, I smelled smoke in it from me for weeks until I had it professionally cleaned and deodorized. The cute little brick house burned like a pizza oven, cooking everything inside. I can still remember odor and the dense suffocation of loss of everything that remained inside. I knew that whatever survives a fire doesn’t survive with much use.
The roommates didn’t get to pick out what they wanted to keep before their house was set on fire. I could pick out things, but I had to leave things behind. Clothes? I could buy new ones. I said goodbye to my purses, seventeen pairs of black flats, assortments of creams and lotions, just-in-case jackets that have not come back into style, diplomas, and the books I haven’t started, finished or remembered – basically all of them. I packed my daughter’s wedding planning book, even though it was postponed because, after all, we are also in a Covid quarantine. I left behind anything and everything that could be duplicated in the cloud, computer or by a company. That left everything that was invaluable.
I realized that our children didn't want to see what I looked like when I was five or when we got married or relive any of my memories. They would want to see what they looked like as toddlers and return to their memories. I skipped my yearbooks, my photo albums, my tchotchkes and knickknacks. I packed the journals of their childhood and left my own. I added their photos, handmade sweaters from their grandmother, their diplomas, and their letters to us. I packed their blankies, stuffed animals, and childhood tee-shirt quilts. I left behind the trophies that they all received for excellent teamship– after all, they are millennials and were awarded gratification for participation. They saved every ribbon and accolade but had left them behind as well when they moved into adulthood.
What else do you leave behind? When we moved to Tucson, we remodeled our kitchen and I stupidly put most of my most personal and precious items into a storage trailer in front of our house. I carefully packed my wedding china, my cookie jar from my childhood, my grandmother’s serving platters, the best artwork from my children, fine furniture. After a next-door neighbor complained that the modest covered wheeled unit violated our restrictive covenants, we temporarily moved it to a lot we owned. Within days, it was broken into and everything was stolen. Why did they need a five-year old’s painting “Keeping Your Promises is How to be Fair?” I still dream that I will hear a deputy sheriff calling to say she found my belongings in someone’s storage locker. I know that loss of memories, mementos and priceless doodads cannot be substituted. I put my replacement wedding china into large plastic bins with the plan to put them into the swimming pool when we evacuated so my children’s children will inherit porcelain dinnerware.
My husband and I removed all of the art from our walls. We realized that if we had to start over, we wanted the interiors to look familiar as the drawers and shelves would be empty. I took a small statute my mother brought back from Africa in 1965 and the set of bellows my husband’s grandfather brought him from Russia. Apparently, he decided that it starting a sturdy fire was the most critical of treasure to have in the new country. Ironic now. I left behind the fragile kachinas of my mother’s collections, the delicate pottery of my own, the softwood carvings of treasured keepsakes from my mother-in-law. They couldn’t survive the jostling an emergency move and would die in a fire. I went into the closet of my children and plucked some of what they had kept: costume wedding dress; a kilt, baby rattles. I left behind anything and everything that required a personal explanation of its history, purpose, or sentimentality. I took all of their artwork.
I called my daughter and asked her what she wanted as I surveyed her memento-laded closet. She wanted her dollhouse and her cradle. It had been my husband’s cradle (a Saks Fifth Avenue baby trousseau), her brothers and then hers. It was ensconced in a five-foot pine box for 25 years. We loaded it, the dollhouse and their wooden highchairs into the truck and left behind all of our furniture, our dishes, our kitchen items to melt and waited for the impending command “go” come to the door.
We are the lucky ones. The order did not come. I did not have to sift, broken-hearted, through ashes of our own memories and try to decipher whether a molten piece of metal was once valuable. I did not have to smell the broken toxic odor of lost belongings tossed with personal artifacts and water-ruined stuff. I did not, as so many have, wonder why I lost so much. As we unpacked, I still marveled at what we left behind: my childhood raggedy ann doll, a book I was writing, my husband’s first microscope, my “Judge Segal” nameplate. It’s not what you take. It’s what you leave behind.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!