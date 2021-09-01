 Skip to main content
Family

Sitting at my desk in Northern Virginia, I was surprised to get a call from my father. The coming weekend my brother and I were flying to Maine to bring our parents back from their summer vacation. Dad said that planes had hit the World Trade Center. Our carefully made plans for the weekend were in doubt as air traffic was cancelled for the near term. By Saturday air traffic was open but would our airports and connections still hold. My brother at a different airport left first; my parents’ car would get back to Maryland. I was scheduled to fly into Boston, but Logan airport was closed and I was rerouted to LaGuardia in New York. The pilot notified us when we approached the smoking ruins of the World Trade Centers. As the small plane banked in the approach; it was a very sobering sight. New York to Maine to my folks. My brother within hours after landing had collected their car and was heading south, not even stopping to buy the Maine beer he loved. My parents and I packed the remaining items into the motor home and ate our last lobster dinner. The next morning we started south, wondering if we would ever see Maine again and what would the future look like after this attack. Our parents died the next year and never saw Maine again.

