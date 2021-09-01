Sitting at my desk in Northern Virginia, I was surprised to get a call from my father. The coming weekend my brother and I were flying to Maine to bring our parents back from their summer vacation. Dad said that planes had hit the World Trade Center. Our carefully made plans for the weekend were in doubt as air traffic was cancelled for the near term. By Saturday air traffic was open but would our airports and connections still hold. My brother at a different airport left first; my parents’ car would get back to Maryland. I was scheduled to fly into Boston, but Logan airport was closed and I was rerouted to LaGuardia in New York. The pilot notified us when we approached the smoking ruins of the World Trade Centers. As the small plane banked in the approach; it was a very sobering sight. New York to Maine to my folks. My brother within hours after landing had collected their car and was heading south, not even stopping to buy the Maine beer he loved. My parents and I packed the remaining items into the motor home and ate our last lobster dinner. The next morning we started south, wondering if we would ever see Maine again and what would the future look like after this attack. Our parents died the next year and never saw Maine again.
Family
- Mimi Pollow
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pizzeria and brewery run by firefighters will open this fall, the restaurant's fourth location in the Tucson-area.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Updated
Moisture from remnants of tropical storm could push Tucson's monsoon rainfall total into record books.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
Some exposed students come to campus when they should be in quarantine.
- Updated
Authorities continue to seek information about the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after getting into a street fight on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
A chase and carjacking followed an armed robbery of an east side Walgreen's pharmacy on Wednesday night, police said.