History: Good and excellent ratings in 2016 and 2017. Since then, negative results in five of eight inspections, including a week-long, county-ordered shutdown Feb. 28 due to cockroach infestation and three failed follow-up inspections March 1, 5 and 11.
What the inspector saw: Live roaches on cutting boards, walls, floors and inside a paper towel dispenser near hand-washing sink; cigarettes stored on food prep counter; rice cooker not properly sanitized; person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food safety; two hand-washing sinks blocked and inaccessible; chemicals stored in unlabeled bottles.
Follow-up: Passed a fourth re-inspection March 21.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.