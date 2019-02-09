Brooke and Rob Bolinske flew in from Denver with their two children to celebrate Brooke’s 50th birthday. Brooke is a UA alumna and became an Arizona hoops fan when Chris Mills and Sean Rooks were Wildcats.
The Bolinske family usually travels to the Old Pueblo one weekend a year to catch an Arizona game. For the first time in their lives, they were able to sip on a cold beer at McKale Center on Saturday.
Just like any UA fan, they’re disappointed with the team’s inability to win, especially in a weak Pac-12 Conference.
“I’m kind of bummed because this is going to be one of the years we don’t make the (NCAA) Tournament,” Brooke said.
Besides that, they’re concerned with the federal investigation surrounding the program, along with the UA moving forward to fire assistant coach Mark Phelps. Former UA assistant Book Richardson pleaded guilty last month for accepting financial benefits to steer top recruits to ex-agency runner Christian Dawkins.
Yahoo Sports reported this week that Miller is likely to be subpoenaed during the April federal trial involving corruption in college basketball. Brooke is hoping Miller gets through the mess.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we’ll move on from this and the investigation will wrap up soon and Sean Miller will be cleared,” Brooke said.
Rob still thinks about the Hall of Fame coach that put UA hoops on the map.
“Lute Olson can’t be happy right now,” Rob said. “When does it get to a certain point where you decide to move on?”
Brooke is hopeful Miller will be the head coach of the Wildcats in the 2019-20 season and values the coach’s ability to rake in some of the nation’s best prospects.
“I’d love for him to stay for his recruiting power.”