Fans will be allowed to attend Tuesday's UCLA-Arizona game at Pauley Pavilion

  • Updated

UCLA forward Cody Riley, left, goes to the basket while defended by Arizona forward Jordan Brown (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

UCLA will have the support of its fans for its Tuesday night showdown against Arizona on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion.

As did Stanford and USC, UCLA had banned fans temporarily from attending indoor events because of recent COVID spread, saying they would be kept out at least until Friday while it continued to monitor the situation.

Then, on late Friday afternoon, UCLA announced fans could begin attending events this weekend. The Bruins' men's basketball team is scheduled to play at Colorado on Saturday and will return home Tuesday to play Arizona in a makeup game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 30.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test is required.

UCLA appears to have tickets available for most sections for Tuesday's game, with prices starting at $39. They were starting at $23 on Stubhub as of Friday evening.

