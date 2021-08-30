Fast Pitch 2022 offers training for nonprofits

Local nonprofits looking for a boost can enhance their credentials, communication skills and finances through Fast Pitch 2022, courtesy of Social Venture Partners Tucson.
Ten organizations will be selected to participate in the free five-month training program highlighted by a virtual broadcast/live audience event showcasing a three-minute “Fast Pitch” presentation by each nonprofit on March 31, 2022.
The groups vie for more than just bragging rights: More than $100,000 in grant funding is up for grabs. That funding is leveraged by increased visibility and community awareness, garnering additional donor dollars and volunteer support, according to Brittany Battle, program manager for Fast Pitch.
She said that Fast Pitch 2021 resulted in an infusion of more than $219,000 in funds to participating nonprofits.
Additionally, the training provides opportunities for nonprofits to build relationships, gain resources and receive mentorship from community members with wide-ranging experience in business and development.
Nonprofits accepted into the 2022 program must meet one or more criteria: Serve historically marginalized, underserved or under-resourced communities or populations; actively work to promote social justice, including racial and gender justice; support people who are experiencing health, financial or educational adversity as a result of COVID-19; and utilize a 2-Gen approach, which creates opportunities for both adults and children to help families break the cycle of poverty.
“We know that nonprofits are on the front lines of our community’s most challenging social issues, and SVP is committed to providing the resources they need to grow. Building on the success of Fast Pitch 2021, we will continue to grow resources that flow from the Fast Pitch stage, including grants and awards, as well as an expansive training program,” said Garcia Garcia, CEO of SVP Tucson.
Applications for Fast Pitch 2022 will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 17; visit the website at www.svptucson.org for more information.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net