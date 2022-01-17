Fast Pitch program offers training for nonprofits

Social Venture Partners (SVP) Tucson has selected 10 local nonprofits to participate in their free training program that runs January through May of 2022. During the centerpiece main event on Thursday, March 31, 2022, these organizations will pitch to a live audience of donors and take their shot at $100,000 in on-stage grants. Donations made at the event will be matched up to $40,000 and every participant in the program will receive unrestricted funding support.
Fast Pitch is a keystone program of Social Venture Partners Tucson, an affiliate of the world’s largest engaged network of philanthropists and social changemakers. In 2021, Fast Pitch provided the opportunity for 10 local nonprofits to tell their stories and receive part of more than $200,000 in unrestricted grants, a four-fold increase from previous years.
This year, for the first time, the event will be held in person at the Health Innovation Science Building on campus at the University of Arizona and will also be live-streamed.
The selected 2022 finalists are: Clinica Amistad, Cooper Center, Edge High School, Felicia’s Farm, Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, FosterEd Arizona, Goodwill of Southern Arizona, I Am You 360, Power Over Predators and Scholarships A-Z.
Each organization was selected based on a specific set of eligibility requirements and met one or more areas of focus.
The Fast Pitch program helps nonprofits to boost awareness, build their capacity, raise funds and provides mentorship from community leaders. Each organization will receive training for two months following the main event, continuing to build donor connections and create comprehensive marketing strategies.
The main event on Thursday, March 31, 2022, will take place live and virtually with tickets on sale now.
For more information about SCP Tucson and the Fast Pitch program, go to svptucson.org