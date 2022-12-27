 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fat Noodle

  • Updated

Lead cook Albert Leyva tops the House Ramen bowl with sesame seeds at Fat Noodle ramen restaurant, 811 E. Wetmore Road, on October 11, 2018, in Tucson, AZ.

Fat Noodle closed its doors at 811 E. Wetmore Rd. on August 6. The ramen shop will now make its food truck their main focal point. Fat Noodle is entirely made from scratch, from the noodles to the stock.

The Fat Noodle bowl of House Ramen features sonoran wheat house noodles, chicken and pork shoyu broth, pork chashu, soft egg, enoki, green onions, Fat Noodle sauce, sesame seeds and crispy onions at Fat Noodle ramen restaurant, 811 E. Wetmore Road, on October 11, 2018, in Tucson.

The FN Burger at Fat Noodle ramen restaurant is a sesame ginger beef topped with lettuce, tomato, hoisin sauce and spicy mayo on a grilled ramen noodle bun at Fat Noodle ramen restaurant, 811 E. Wetmore Road, on October 11, 2018, in Tucson, AZ.

