GREELEY, Colo. — Frank Rzucek Sr. leaned forward in a Colorado courtroom, weeping with his face in his hands as his son-in-law, just feet away, was told Tuesday he could face the death penalty if convicted of killing Rzucek’s daughter and two granddaughters.
Collecting himself, Rzucek glared as Christopher Watts was escorted back to jail.
The brief hearing came a day after court documents revealed that Watts told police that it was Rzucek’s daughter, Shanann Watts, who strangled the kids after he told her he wanted to separate.
Watts told police that he flew into a rage and strangled his wife, took the three bodies to a remote oil site north of Denver, buried Shanann in a shallow grave and dumped the girls’ bodies inside oil tanks.
Rzucek’s silent angst dominated a routine court hearing in which Watts, wearing an orange jail suit and cuffed at the wrists and ankles, stoically answered, “Yes sir,” as District Judge Marcelo Kopcow told him of the possible punishments if he’s found guilty of killing Shanann, 34, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.
Shanann’s brother, Frank Rzucek Jr., rubbed his father’s shoulders and glared unflinchingly at Watts. A deputy stood between the men and the defendant.
Watts didn’t enter pleas to three first-degree murder charges, two counts of killing a child under 12, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.
GPS coordinates provided by police suggest the bodies were found at an oil worksite on or near a sprawling ranch close to Roggen, a high plains town about 40 miles east of the family’s home in Frederick.
Watts worked as an operator for Anadarko Petroleum, a major Colorado oil and gas producer. He was fired Aug. 15, the day of his arrest.
Police first visited the Watts home on Aug. 13, after a friend asked officers to check on Shanann.
In court papers, investigators said they learned that Watts was “actively involved in an affair with a co-worker,” something he denied at first.
Separate documents filed by Watts’ defense attorney last week said the girls’ bodies were submerged in crude oil for four days before police found them late Thursday.
Prosecutors in Colorado have 60 days after someone is arraigned to say if they will seek the death penalty. No date has been set for Watts’ arraignment.