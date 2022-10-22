Stay turned for bio. Adoption fees for Dogs is $85.00 To view additional animals and find out more about The... View on PetFinder
Fawn
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Eegee's is getting into the chicken tender business, while dropping three sandwiches from its menu and bringing in a new bread maker.
For Star subscribers: A new liquidation center will carry a variety of discounted items, such as furniture, tools, electronics and cosmetics.
What to do in Tucson, Arizona this weekend: Taylor Swift listening party, Barbie truck, Chinese Chorizo Festival, K-pop birthday bash, plant sale, "Stranger Things" laser show, and MORE in the Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana areas.
For Star subscribers: Restaurants, shops and live music are planned on newly widened section of East Broadway.
A man claiming to be a prospective buyer attacked the agent with a weapon and attempted to kidnap, police said. The agent was seriously injured and miscarried several days later.
Bennedict Mathurin posts impressive NBA debut in Pacers' loss to Wizards.
The Malibu Barbie Truck Tour is stopping by La Encantada in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 22. The tour will bring exclusive retro Barbie merch that you can only find at this event!
For Star subscribers: The candidates for Arizona governor are prioritizing water as they should. Only one candidate has realistic proposals, though, according to experts from California and Colorado.
Are you lucky enough to live in one of these states?
For Star subscribers: The two giant supermarket chains say they'll spin off a few stores, as Albertsons did with Haggen in Tucson back in 2015, to preserve competition. Regulators should reject this trick.