Fear is contagious but so is faith
There's an old parable about a holy man meeting Death on the road. The holy man asks Death where he is going and what he will do there. Death replies that he is going to a town to kill 100 people. The holy man, while sad, blesses Death on his journey. Some weeks later, the holy man meets Death on the road again. The holy man speaks, "Death, why did you lie to me? You said you were going to kill 100, yet 1100 died!" Death replied, "I did only kill 100. The thousand died of fear."
In Living the Science of Mind, Ernest Holmes wrote, "The quickest and most effective method to get rid of fear is to get quiet and lift up the whole thought in confidence and faith to something bigger than we are. It is like going from a cold, dark room into the sunshine, and just sitting there, letting the rays of the sun penetrate the whole being with warmth and color until the darkness and the dampness are gone. So it is with the life of prayer and faith, of affirmative meditation, and of communion with the Divine Spirit which is closer to us than our very breath.
Let us not forget that if fear is contagious, faith is doubly so. How wonderful it is to realize that we can so influence our environment that everyone who steps into it will be benefitted. If this is what we are doing, the very stars in their courses will conspire to aid us.
And we may be certain of something else -- there is at the center of our being, a strong fortress of faith, placed there by a Power greater than we are, by and Intelligence that knows everything, and forevermore held in place by a Divine Presence which is God in us. It is to this indwelling God we must turn."
We all know that fearful living endangers our health. Being cautious and careful in our interactions is wise and sensible. But continuously frightening ourselves, by focusing and fixating on the calamitous news of the world, or being angry because someone doesn't respond in the way we believe they should in a particular situation, benefits no one, and increases the general misery of the world.
It is much healthier for mind, spirit, soul and body to limit consumption of the news, sit in the sun, breathe slowly and deeply, connect with the Divine Presence in prayer and meditation or contemplation, bless those around us, connect by phone or other electronic media to those who are not in our same household, and make time to appreciate the good and beautiful in our lives. And please, stay home as much as possible, maintain safe distances when you do have to go out and wash your hands. Bless you.
