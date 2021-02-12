 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, the State Flag atop the state Capitol and in Natrona County will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in honor of Patricia Nagel, former representative from District 56.

Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, the Commonwealth (state) flag at public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, and ending Saturday. Feb. 13, 2021, in honor of Trooper Monty Mitchell, who died in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank 

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

